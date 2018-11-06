‘Black Mirror’ Creator Denies Rumors That New Season Will Include Sequel Stories

If there’s one thing that Netflix‘s Black Mirror has no shortage of, it’s thought-provoking and sometimes terrifying “what if” scenarios that often leave viewers wondering what’s next. However, series creator Charlie Brooker may now have fans asking those questions when it comes to the idea of episode sequels.

In a new book, “Inside Black Mirror“, Brooker discussed the possibility that, at some point, the show might revisit some of the series’ most popular episodes with sequels in a future season (via Complex). Specifically, Brooker discussed the second season episode, “White Bear” in which a character named Victoria was forced undergo daily psychological torture as punishment for her part in the murder of a child and how a sequel would focus on what might happen should Victoria figure out her punishment loop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That was something we discussed at the time, as a potential expansion of the story,” Brooker said. “What if she becomes aware that this is going on, and starts rebelling against it?”

Brooker also said that other episodes — such as Season 3’s “San Junipero” — might not get direct sequels, but the world itself could be revisited “if there was a compelling reason to do so.”

The comments seem pretty clear that there are no concrete plans of sequel episodes, but that didn’t stop some from interpreting thing that way and when rumors of sequels to “San Junipero” and “White Bear” being confirmed hit Twitter, Brooker had a one-word reply: “nope”. However, that’s reply has sparked some questions of its own. As of the time of this writing, both the Brooker’s tweet of “nope” and the rumor he was replying to have both been deleted, leading some to think that the rumors of sequels aren’t too far off the mark.

If sequel episodes, either to the previously named episodes or others, are on the horizon the upcoming fifth season of the anthology series may be a perfect time to debut them. The upcoming season is already set to push the boundaries with the addition of a choose-your-own-adventure episode of the dystopian anthology. In that episode, viewers will get to select their own storylines, thus directing how the episode will ultimately play out.

The idea of an interactive Black Mirror episode is by itself a compelling one considering that the series itself explores the intersection of technology and society as well as their implications. Adding in episodes that, at a minimum, revisit the settings of previous episode would have the potential to go even deeper into the dark, often nightmarish ramifications our modern conveniences have on culture and society.

At this point, sequel episodes are pure speculation, but fans will hopefully find out exactly what the next chapter of Black Mirror holds soon. Season 5 is set to release on Netflix sometime in December 2018.

What episode of Black Mirror would you like a sequel to? Let us know in the comments!