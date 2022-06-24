The Black Phone Home Release Date Revealed

After scaring up a few successful weekends at the box office, The Black Phone is making its way to your TV at home. Scott Derrickson's acclaimed new thriller is heading to video on-demand services much sooner than some movie fans may have expected, especially considering its positive performance at the box office. On Monday afternoon, Blumhouse announced that The Black Phone would be made available on VOD services this Friday.

Starting July 15th, you'll be able to watch The Black Phone at home, according to the news from Blumhouse. There hasn't been a price revealed just yet, but accessing a movie digitally right after it hits theaters usually runs about $20 or $25. You can check out the announcement below!

The nightmare comes home Friday. #TheBlackPhone – in theaters now and on demand Friday. pic.twitter.com/j25j20Xl75 — The Black Phone (@UniversalHorror) July 11, 2022

The Black Phone takes place in the 1970s stars Ethan Hawke as a serial kidnapper and killer that has been nicknamed The Grabber. The film also stars Mason Thames in his first-ever film role, playing main character Finney Shaw, who gets abducted by the Grabber and must find a way to escape his clutches. In addition to directing, Derrickson wrote the screenplay alongside longtime collaborator C. Robert Cargill. The film is based on a short story by Joe Hill.

Speaking of Hill, the beloved horror writer actually had an idea for a sequel to The Black Phone, and Derrickson hopes to turn that into a second film in the series.

"Joe Hill pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to Black Phone that, if this movie does well, I'm gonna do it. He's got a great idea, I really liked it," Derrickson told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Joe's very protective and personal about his material, but he came to me with the idea and I was like, 'That's how you do a sequel to Black Phone. That's terrific.'"

There has been no word yet as to whether or not The Black Phone will get a sequel, but that news wouldn't be too surprising given how well the film has been doing in theaters.

Will you be checking out The Black Phone when it arrives on VOD services this weekend? Let us know in the comments!