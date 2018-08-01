Netflix Orders ‘Black Summer’ Zombie Series Starring Jaime King

It looks like one of Netflix‘s newest series is going to have some bite.

The streaming platform has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to Black Summer, a zombie drama starring Jaime King. According to Deadline, the series is created and showrun by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, both of whom previously worked on Syfy’s Z Nation.

Black Summer stars King as a mother, torn from her daughter, who embarks upon a harrowing journey, stopping at nothing to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of American refugees, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse.

King’s filmography includes My Bloody Valentine, Sin City, Heart of Dixie, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In addition to Z Nation, Schaefer’s credits include Eureka, Ghost Whisperer and The Dead Zone. Hyams’ feature credits include Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, All Square and the upcoming Maniac Cop produced by Nicolas Winding Refn.

Black Summer will enter the television world at an interesting time, as the number of zombie-related dramedies seems to grow. Outside of Z Nation, fans can tune into shows like The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, Santa Clarita Diet, and iZombie, and see a different depiction of the zombie world in each one.

“If you… make a show that has its DNA and heart and is more inspired by rather than a direct adaptation, we would get another group of people saying, ‘Why are you bastardizing Chris Roberson and Michael Allred’s work? Why are you doing this? Why do we need another zombie show?’” iZombie star Rahul Kohli said of the zombie genre back in 2015. “People say the zombie genre is overdone. Right now on television, I think there are two other zombie shows, right? There’s Z Nation and The Walking Dead. People are never going to be happy.”

Will you be adding Black Summer to your Netflix queue? Let us know what you think in the comments below.