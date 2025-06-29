Demon Slayer Movie Drops First Look at Zenitsu’s Final Fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up for its big return with a new film hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer, and the first trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has given fans the first look at Zenitsu Agatsuma’s final fight. Demon Slayer ended the Hashira Training Arc with the announcement that the anime would continue not with another season of the series, but instead with a new trilogy of feature films adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. Which means that the anime is about to go all out for its final battles.

Tanjiro Kamado and the others are going to be facing off against Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic forces, and each of the key characters is poised to take on a notable opponent of their own. Zenitsu’s case is a particularly interesting one, however, as he’s going to be facing an opponent that has yet to be fully debut in the anime franchise. That’s what’s being teased with the trailer showcasing a very intense looking Zenitsu facing down this new foe. Check out the trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle below.

What’s Going On With Zenitsu?

This much more serious take on Zenitsu is clearly much different than anything fans have seen from him in franchise past, and it really took a turn during the Hashira Training arc. Demon Slayer’s fourth season saw Zenitsu training together with everyone else, and acting as goofy as he did before. But suddenly after receiving a mysterious secret message, Zenitsu started to train on his own and became much more resolute about the final battles. This even continued through the TV anime’s finale as his demeanor seemed steeled despite the fact he was plunging into the Infinity Castle itself.

Without giving too much away about what the content of the letter was, Zenitsu himself got such bad news that he needs to make sure he deals with it personally. That ties into the brand new member of the Upper Ranks that we’ll meet in the coming film, and the demon that has yet to be fully revealed in motion. It’s one of the biggest fights coming within the Infinity Castle arc, and Zenitsu has some big things he needs to handle in order to resolve something for his Breathing Style overall.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Actually Come Out?

It won’t be too much longer until we get to see all of this in action, however, as the new movie is coming very soon. Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats). The international release schedule for the film breaks down as such: