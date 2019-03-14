Jason Blum Shares Original Names for Blumhouse Productions

In recent years, Jason Blum‘s Blumhouse Productions has become a recognizable name in the horror community, as it regularly delivers some of the most successful genre films of the year. The studio was founded in 2000 by Blum, with one of its first breakthrough films being 2009’s Paranormal Activity, whose minimal production budget combined with a compelling narrative and ambitious filmmaking methods led to it becoming one of the most successful independent films of all time. While the Blumhouse brand has helped let audiences know what types of terrors are in store for them with each entry, Blum recently shared both names and logos of initial ideas for the production company’s brand.

For a minute Blumhouse might have been called: pic.twitter.com/dXl2qHlAXH — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) March 14, 2019

Blum took to Twitter to announce, “For a minute Blumhouse might have been called,” while posting a logo for “Possessed Pictures.” The logo does include “A Blumhouse Company” underneath the logo, so it’s possible this label would have only been used for the feature films produced by the brand. This logo adopts the familiar design of a creepy looking corner of a house, which the Blumhouse brand now uses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The producer shared another photo of a potential name, this one being “Haunted Movies Productions.”

We also thought about pic.twitter.com/SucqvQaEB4 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) March 14, 2019

Not every film has been a major success, with films like The Bay, Dark Skies, and The Boy Next Door failing to impress audiences or critics, though recent years have seen stronger outings, all of which embrace the model of keeping a low production value and focusing instead on the strength of a story. Some of their bigger accomplishments include The Purge franchise, Split, Get Out, and Halloween.

In addition to the brand helping tip a viewer off to the types of films to expect, Blum previously teased he wouldn’t rule out a Blumhouse Cinematic Universe which could bring multiple franchises together.

“I did. We would like to do that, we’re thinking about it,” Blum previously shared with CinePOP when discussing a shared universe. “I probably should have — it would have been easier to do what I thought of it earlier, but we’re thinking about doing it, with some of them, anyway. And it’s something that I’d really like to do.”

The producer also explained that, were such a plan to move forward, the universe would be full of diverse characters and stories.

“One of the things I really like about Happy Death Day, if we continue the franchise, and what I’ve never seen in a franchise, is in a way it is kind of like — obviously, franchises are shared universes as they’re all in the same thing — but what’s different about Happy Death Day is I’ve never seen a franchise where one movie is a certain genre and the next movie is a different genre,” Blum noted. “And that’s certainly the case with Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U. And hopefully if we make a third one, it’ll be an even different, a third kind of genre.”

The next Blumhouse film is Us, which hits theaters on March 22nd.

Would you have preferred one of these original names? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!