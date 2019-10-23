Blumhouse Productions Founder Reveals His Halloween Costume

Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum took to Twitter to share a look at the costumes that he and his wife are wearing for Halloween this year — characters appearing in a Roy Lichtenstein painting, wearing vintage clothing and featuring face paint that includes hard lines for their facial features and makeup approximating the look of Ben-Day dots, a commercial printing technique using small dots of color which was used in color comic books in the 1950s and ’60s to create effects of shading and secondary colors inexpensively. Lichtenstein gained fame in the art world for taking comic book panels and blowing them up into oil paintings, drawing attention to the conventions of the form and imperfections of the printing process.

Shortly before his death, comic book artist Russ Heath — whose work served as the inspiration for some of Lichtenstein’s paintings — took aim at the artist in a comic strip designed to raise funds for the Hero Initiative. He argued that the artists whose work Lichtenstein was “covering” should have received credit and compensation.

My wife and I dressed as characters from a Lichtenstein painting for our @blumhouse Halloween Party. I think her costume was a bit more successful! pic.twitter.com/CUxf2gr2Yi — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 18, 2019

Blum is one of the most passionate and visible producers in Hollywood, with a string of hits and some franchises that got surprisingly controversial. Recently, a Blumhouse movie that was a modern twist on The Most Dangerous Game — titled The Hunt — was shelved after right-wing radio and TV pundits objected to the idea that it depicted wealthy liberals hunting poor conservatives.

Comic book fans are still waiting to hear about Blum’s next comics project: Spawn.

“I’ve talked to Jason Blum, who’s attached to produce, he’s said to me before, when I just get wound up, he’s just like, ‘Todd, the movie will get made when it’s ready,’” McFarlane revealed to ComicBook.com. “And he says that almost like a mother/father, he’s like, ‘Believe me, I’ve been through that.’ I can now hear him going, ‘I used to be just like you, I want everything done yesterday.’”

While Blum made a name for himself by helping develop a number of original films, last year saw the release of Blumhouse Productions‘ Halloween, a film which saw the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode for the first time since 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection. The film went on to become one of the year’s biggest genre successes, yet the journey from the film’s announcement to it landing in theaters was a lengthy one.