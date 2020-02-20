The Boy Director Teases the Completion of a Brahms Trilogy

Like many January horror releases, 2016's The Boy didn't immediately catch fire among horror fans, though as time went by, more audiences began to appreciate the absurd and unsettling storyline it delivered, which included excitement surrounding the creepy "Brahms" doll on social media. The sequel Brahms: The Boy II landed in theaters in 2020 and explored a different corner of the film's mythology, with director of the series William Brent Bell teasing that he hopes he can close out the storyline with a third film. In the meantime, fans can check out Bell's latest film, Orphan: First Kill, which hits theaters, Digital HD, and Paramount+ on August 19th.

When asked by ComicBook.com if we could get another entry in The Boy series, Bell confirmed, "I think so. I think when we made the first movie, the assumption was if we continued the story, it would've been the story of Brahms, the guy in the walls, like a slasher killer. And then, as time went on and the producers saw how the doll had become in the zeitgeist with [Jared] Kushner in particular, and so it was like, 'Okay, we'll focus on that.' But in a way, I feel like a movie, it's either you have a great standalone film or you probably need a trilogy to really round out a character. And so the second film in that series focused on the doll, and I think a third film would 100% focus on Brahms, the guy."

He continued, "For me as a writer, as a filmmaker, as a director, I fall in love with these characters after 90-100 minutes and I'm like just getting to know them. So for me, I very much want to continue exploring those stories as a fan."

While the continuation of The Boy might seem unexpected, Bell is no stranger to surprising projects, as Orphan: First Kill sees the return of actor Isabelle Fuhrman as the deadly Esther, an ambitious endeavor as she is meant to convincingly appear as a young child.

The new film is described, "Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous 'child' at any cost."

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of The Boy series. Orphan: First Kill hits theaters, Digital HD, and Paramount+ on August 19th.

