‘Cabin in the Woods’ Director Details Why We’ll Likely Never Get a Sequel

Thanks to its blend of genuine horrors and self-referential humor, Drew Goddard‘s The Cabin in the Woods is often considered one of the best horror films of the decade. Studios have a tendency to strike while the iron is hot in regards to developing sequels, but Goddard points towards the film’s apocalyptic ending for the reason we’ll likely not get a follow-up film.

“Well, you know, we sort of painted ourselves into a corner with the ending of Cabin in the Woods,” Goddard shared with Fandango. “It’s not a thing that calls for an easy sequel, I’ll tell you that much.”

In the film, five friends head to a remote cabin and inadvertently cause horror stereotypes to descend upon them, as the audience discovers the main characters are victims who are offered as sacrifices to appease a higher power. When the remaining characters realize their lot in life, they refuse to be victims, with the world seemingly being torn apart by unsatisfied monstrous beings.

Understandably, the end of the world causes a few problems in how a new film could take place after such a disaster.

“We had some crazy ideas but [co-writer] Joss [Whedon] and I both felt strongly that we didn’t want to do it just to do it. Right? I’m very lucky that I get to keep making movies, I don’t need to just go make a sequel for the sake of making a sequel,” Goddard admitted. “The only way we could do it is if we could do it justice, and the truth is, it’s a hard one to do justice to. Every version of continuing the story undercuts the ending that we had in Cabin, and I just feel like that continues to be the perfect ending for that movie and I never want to undercut it.”

Despite the complications of continuing the narrative, Goddard isn’t ruling out the possibility of the perfect idea coming to him some day.

“I mean, look, I never say never, either,” the filmmaker clarified. “I’ve learned, tomorrow, that a bolt of lightning could strike and you could think of an idea that does the first one justice, but I haven’t quite had that idea yet. I haven’t had the idea yet that makes me go, ‘Oh, we have to drop everything and do that now.’”

A follow-up film might be complicated, but given the repetitive nature of the film’s concept, it’s also possible a prequel could take form in a much more feasible fashion.

