Cam Star Open to Doing a Follow-Up Film

Landing on Netflix back in 2018, the horror film Cam became a buzzed-about experience, as it explored the ways in which technology could be exploited and manipulated in terrifying ways, to the point of making individuals question their own reality. As if the overall narrative wasn't unsettling enough, audiences praised star Madeline Brewer's performance, as she was the focal point of the ordeal and is featured in nearly every frame of the experience. From filmmakers Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber, the thriller opened a number of doors for the duo, and given the unanswered questions featured in the film, Brewer recently noted she'd be interested in returning to that world to continue building that story, though the major appeal would be to collaborate with Mazzei and Goldhaber again. Brewer can currently be seen as a guest star in Apple TV+'s Shining Girls.

"The experience that I had on Cam was the most wonderful thing, I don't even have words for it," Brewer detailed to ComicBook.com. "I mean, me and those filmmakers, Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber, are forever bonded because of that, and in a wonderful way. I would never, ever shut the door on doing a Cam follow-up. I think it would be more of those two that would be like, 'No, we're done, we're moving on.' And it was so much of Isa's life, you know? It was very personal for her, but I mean, I'm almost in a constant state of texting Daniel and saying, 'Okay, what are we doing? What are we working on? When are we getting back together?'"

She continued, "I just saw him. He was at my birthday two weeks ago, and I think after a couple of White Claws, [asking him], 'When are we doing a movie?' They're close friends and I adore them. I just want to be in their orbit, really. I'm so proud of them and I'm so in awe of them."

Cam is described as "a technology-driven psychological thriller set in the world of webcam porn. It follows Alice (Brewer), an ambitious camgirl, who wakes up one day to discover she's been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself. As this copy begins to push the boundaries of Alice's internet identity, the control that Alice has over her life, and the men in it, vanishes. While she struggles to regain what she's lost, she slowly finds herself drawn back to her show and to the mysterious person who has taken her place."

Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist in the early 1990s whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook, Amy Brenneman as Rachel, and Jamie Bell as Harper Curtis.

Brewer's episode of Shining Girls is now streaming on Apple TV+. Mazzei and Goldhaber are currently attached to develop a reimagining of Faces of Death.

