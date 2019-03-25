‘Candyman’ Reboot Director Clarifies Casting Reports About Villain

It seemed as though the Candyman reboot, from producer Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta, had found its titular lead when Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had been added to the cast. Several reports surfaced suggesting that Abdul-Mateen would indeed take on the role of the Candyman, replacing original actor Tony Todd. However, DaCosta has now revealed that those reports were inaccurate, and that Abdul-Mateen didn’t actually take over for Todd.

DaCosta recently spoke with Collider about her new film, Little Woods, and the subject of the Candyman reboot came up. The director was quick to dismiss the misreporting, though she wouldn’t offer too much detail into the actual truth of the matter, as to keep the plot as secretive as possible.

“Well, it’s been slightly misreported,” DaCosta began. “I can’t say what’s happening in the film because we want it to be a surprise, but he’s not replacing Tony Todd. That’s been reported, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what to say about this. This is not right.’”

The topic of a new Candyman has caused a bit of controversy online. While Todd has given his “blessing” to the new film, as well as the next Candyman, he tweeted earlier this month that he was hurt by not being asked to come back.

“ok for the record was I hurt by not receiving a **** phonecall? absolutely,” he wrote. “am I sincere about giving new #candyman my blessing. truth. the character is immortal. btw just received an offer to voice a worldwide documentary. so sometimes the spirits align.”

So, by the way DaCosta talked about Abdul-Mateen’s role, it seems as though there could be some sort of play on the traditional Candyman mythology. What it is however, we won’t know until the film arrives.

