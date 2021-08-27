New Candyman Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release Through Waxwork Records

✖

Arguably just as famous if not more so than the events of the original 1992 Candyman was its score from Philip Glass, so when it came time for director Nia DaCosta to find a composer for her take on Candyman, she enlisted Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe to craft a disturbing and discordant soundtrack. To celebrate the unsettling soundscape of the new film, Waxwork Records will be releasing Lowe's music on vinyl, which will be made available for pre-orders on their website beginning on Friday, August 27th. The soundtrack will also be available on CD and on digital. Candyman lands in theaters on August 27th.

Per press release, "Waxwork Records is proud to present the soundtrack to Candyman in multiple formats, including vinyl, CD, and digital. The deluxe 2xLP vinyl release features 180-gram colored vinyl, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating and a built-in booklet page, liner notes by composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, a 12-page art gallery exhibition catalog, artwork by Sherwin Ovid and Julian Williams, and puppetry art by Manual Cinema.”

The tracklist of the upcoming release is as follows (MINOR SPOILERS BELOW):

Prologue The Sweet Troy Story Row Houses Graffiti Rows and Towers What’s Candyman I Thought We Could - The Turn Joke Summoning End of Clive and Jerrika Brianna Finds Bodies Brianna Mirror Dream Helen Lyle Recordings - Library Elevator Frantic Painting You Should Say it End of Finley Genius Cycles Part I Genius Cycles Part II Brianna in the Studio The End of the Kids Anthony’s Arm Got Taken Anthony Called to Row Houses Brianna Laundromat I Brianna Laundromat II Leaves a Stain William Chases Brianna End of Burke Brianna Says his Name Troy Story Reprised Cabrini Walk I Cabrini Walk II The Bridge

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

Further detailing Lowe's work, the press release describes, "The marriage of synthesis and the voice has allowed for a heightened physicality in the way of ecstatic music, both in a live setting and recorded. The sensitivity of analog modular synthesis echoes the organic nature of vocal expression, which in this case is meant to put forth a trancelike state. Lowe’s works on paper tend towards human relations to the natural/magical world and the repetition of motifs."

"As of late Robert has also put more focus on composition for film, both in solo scoring and collaboration. Through collaboration Robert has worked with Ben Russell, Ben Rivers, Sabrina Ratté, Rose Lazar, Nicolas Becker, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Tarek Atoui, Philippe Parreno, Evan Calder Williams, Ariel Kalma, Susie Ibarra, YoshimiO, Alexandra Wolkowicz, Biba Bell, ADULT., Hildur Guđnadóttir, and Rose Kallal, as well as many others."

You can head to the Waxwork Records website on Friday, August 27th to pre-order your copy of the soundtrack. Candyman hits theaters on August 27th.

