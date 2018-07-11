Netflix Debuts First ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Poster

After quite a lot of anticipation from fans, Netflix has debuted the first official poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!

The poster, which you can check out below, shows a silhouetted version of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), which is layered over another silhouette of fan-favorite cat Salem.

Something wicked this way comes. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming soon to @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Rc5MeXYFxS — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 10, 2018

There’s quite a lot to glean from this new poster, from the art style itself to the pentagram being used as the dot over the logo’s “I”. And while the poster doesn’t hint at an official release date, it hints that the highly-anticipated series is “coming soon”.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was first announced to be in development late last year, with fans eager to see how the adaptation would come together. And even before this poster, expectations were already pretty high.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

And while the series is billed as being within the same universe as The CW’s hit series Riverdale, those involved with the older series have said that crossovers won’t be happening anytime soon.

“The decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix to make these Riverdale and Sabrina shows completely separate universes.” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said earlier this year. “I don’t really know what Roberto’s plan is for Sabrina or what aspect of the supernatural or magic will be used. I know that doesn’t exist in Riverdale. At least right now. So it wouldn’t make sense for those two worlds to collide.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.