A Christmas Story Theory Connects Film to Terrifying ‘70s Horror Movie

A haunting fan theory making the rounds online right now suggests that A Christmas Story is a prequel to the 1974 holiday horror film Black Christmas. Of course, there’s no real promotional or financial connection between the two movies, but when you take a look at the case laid out by users on Reddit and other forums, it’s actually a pretty solid interpretation of both movies. Here’s a look at the theory, and why you might choose to keep it in your headcanon.

The biggest similarity between A Christmas Story and Black Christmas is that they were both directed by Bob Clark. Black Christmas came first in 1974, while A Christmas Story was released in 1983. However, A Christmas Story is set in the year 1939, which would still make it a prequel. The idea here is that Clark left subtle hints and Easter eggs to suggest that the two movies take place in the same continuity — and share a character.

Film theorists suggest that Ralphie’s younger brother in A Christmas Story, Randy Parker (Ian Petrella) grows up to become the killer in Black Christmas. This is an easy claim to make since the identity of the killer in Black Christmas is never completely revealed, and the setting is left up for interpretation as well.

Evidence

There are also some subtle quirks of sound and language to connect Randy to this killer. For example, in A Christmas Story, Randy is generally depicted as whiny and helpless, his complaints often becoming non-verbal such as when he tries to move in the snow in his heavy winter clothes. Decades later, the killer in Black Christmas is known as “The Moaner” for his habit of calling the sorority house and making obscene noises.

The young Randy is also the recipient of the infamous line, “How do the piggies eat?” In an attempt to coax him into finishing his dinner, his mother prompts him to smear his face on his plate. The killer in Black Christmas makes another phone call later on, using the phrase “pretty piggy c-nt.” This could be a grown-up Randy remembering his childhood or re-enacting a scene.

The killer in Black Christmas uses the names “Billy” and “Agnes” during the movie, which don’t provide any obvious connections to A Christmas Story. However, it’s worth noting that we never learn the first names of his parents, Mrs. Parker and “The Old Man.” Horror movie killers often have a fixation on childhood trauma, so it’s possible that he’s spouting these names as a reference to his upbringing.

Timeline

As noted above, A Christmas Story takes place in 1939, and since no year is explicitly stated in Black Christmas, it seems safe to assume that it takes place in 1974 — the year it came out. Randy could have been no older than 8 years old in A Christmas Story, so he could have been no older than 43 if he was the killer in Black Christmas.

All of the actions of the killer seem plausible for a 43-year-old man in good physical condition, so that tracks. On top of that, one character is mistaken for the killer during the movie: Peter (Keir Duella). Peter is in his late 30s, so his description would match that of Randy at the time. Since Randy’s age is never explicitly stated, he could be as young as five in A Christmas Story, making him as young as 40 in Black Christmas.

A Christmas Story Christmas

The biggest issue with this theory is the 2022 sequel A Christmas Story Christmas. It takes place 33 years after the events of A Christmas Story, meaning it should be set in the year 1972, just two years before Black Christmas. We are reintroduced to the Parker family, including Randy, who is played by a grown-up Petrella. Randy doesn’t seem to be mentally ill or murderous in this sequel, so it’s hard to imagine how he would become so bloodthirsty just 24 months later.

Of course, Randy could be a very calculating killer, choosing to hide his violent side around his family in 1972 before unleashing it on a sorority in 1974. However, that doesn’t fit as neatly with the story of Black Christmas, where the killer seems to lack self-control and patience. It’s also possible that Randy’s mental health had a rapid decline in those two years — perhaps triggered by his father’s death in 1972. Still, if you choose to keep A Christmas Story Christmas in your headcanon along with this fan theory, it gets just a bit weaker.

A Christmas Story and A Christmas Story Christmas are both streaming now on Max. Black Christmas is streaming now on Peacock and Prime Video.