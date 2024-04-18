Chucky Just Launched a Nuke in New Season 3 Episode

Full spoilers for Chucky episode 3.06. In tonight's episode of Chucky season 3, the killer doll does perhaps his most demented thing yet. Goaded by his former lover Tiffany into "going out in a blaze of glory," Chucky takes big plans into his hands literally after he kills the President of the United States and steals the nuclear codes from his body (along with one of his eyes). After making his way to the bunker, Chucky forces the Presidential stand-in (also played by Devon Sawa) to contact NORAD and initiate the steps to begin the process of launching nuclear warheads.

Chucky begins with two targets in mind, Moscow, Russia and Pyongyang, North Korea. His third target is the 90th parallel North aka The North Pole. Why The North Pole? Chucky notes, "I want to go to my grave knowing that every kid lucky enough to survive Armageddon will know there's no such thing as Santa Claus (This prompts a "What?" from Joseprh, the president's youngest son). As the scene gets more intense and the steps of launching the nukes continues, Chucky waxes poetic on what this will mean for his status as a killer.

"By the time I'm through, I'll have eight billion victims," Chucky says. "I'll be gone too, but I'll forever be known as the biggest serial killer in history, human or otherwise."

When it seems like he will finally get what he wants, Jake pushes Chucky down to try and stop him, allowing a secret service agent enough time to enter the room and shoot Chucky in the chest. Chucky laments that he needs more time, repeating some of the lines of the Wicked Witch of the West ("Oh, what a world.")

Seemingly defeated, Devon Sawa's newest character, Randall Jenkins, the double for the president, is told to abort the final step of the activation. Though he's able to transmit this message, and NORAD revokes the launch of the missiles targeting Moscow and Pyongyang, Chucky has enough life left in him to reach up and hit a big red button. As he strikes it, the killer doll yells "F-ck Santa!" As he crumbles to dust, a nuke is launched and explodes in the North Pole. Yup, Chucky nuked Santa's workshop.

There's one last twist left though, as everyone in the nuclear bunker prepares to exit and deal with the situation, Brad Dourif appear son screen as a spectral form of Charles Lee Ray, now trapped in the Spirit Realm within The White House.

Chucky season 3 airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET on both SYFY and USA Network with the series returning on Wednesday, April 10.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.