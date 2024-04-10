Chucky: Devon Sawa Reflects on Becoming Don Mancini's Muse, "I Let Him Think About How He's Going To Kill Me"

Since he joined Chucky in its first season, fan-favorite actor Devon Sawa went from a newcomer to a franchise veteran. Having now played four different characters in Chucky's three seasons (five if you count when he was Chucky himself for about four seconds), Sawa has become a full part of the Chucky family, and something like a muse for creator Don Mancini. Speaking with ComicBook.com for the upcoming second half of Chucky season 3, we asked Devon Sawa if he knew way back in season 1 that he would achieve this status in the series, allowing him the chance to open up about how it really happened.

"I'm glad I didn't just because season one, I mean, it would've changed a lot," Sawa revealed. "Season one, I got the audition. I knew it was these two brothers and they're dying and that's it. I knew I was dying in episode one and I knew I was dying in episode seven, and so you're just at peace with it. You're like, okay, so I'm in these episodes, I die here. I'm going to have fun with this season. I'm going to go up to Toronto. I'm going to kick ass, and that's it, and I'll go find something after that. And so when he approached me after I died and said, Hey, would you like to come back next year? It was flattering and awesome. Now it's a little different. Now it's on the end of season two. It was like, oh, well, I'm probably coming back. it's been a treat. It's been a treat that he does this."

Since he's been on the series, Devon Sawa has been killed off in spectacular ways. The very first episode of Chucky that he appeared in saw him electrocuted by Chucky, with the killer doll using his own vomit as a conduit for the shock, with his second character in season 1 beaten to death by his son using, what else, the Chucky doll. Season 2 saw Devon Sawa's character literally explode, and with four episodes remaining Chucky season 3 who's to say what fate awaits him. Sawa confirmed that he's never gone to Mancini and pitched a death though, allowing the Chucky creator that privilege all on his own.

"Don gets so much joy out of coming up with these deaths," Sawa said. "I remember him, he had a random idea. There was a different idea for season three before it became the White House, and I remember him running up to me with this idea of how I was going to die in it. He's like, I came up with a really good idea of how you die in season three. And he told me, and he looked legitimately very excited about this death and how he was going to kill me. So I give him that joy. I don't suggest anything. I let him think about how he's going to kill me."

Chucky season 3 airs Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on both SYFY and USA Network with the series returning on Wednesday, April 10.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.