Chucky Season 3 Premiere Streaming for Free

Chucky pledged to "chuck up" the Oval Office, and now the killer doll is making another campaign stop: on YouTube. Following its October 4th premiere, USA Network and SYFY have made the Chucky season 3 premiere available to watch for free on YouTube without a subscription. The episode — titled "Murder at 1600," referencing the 1997 film of the same name about a homicide at the White House — finds the possessed Good Guy doll (Brad Dorif) in the hands of young Henry Collins (Callum Vinson), the son of U.S. President James Collins (Devin Sawa).

You can watch the Chucky season 3 premiere below. Keep reading to find out where to stream Chucky seasons 1 and 2 online, and where to stream the Child's Play and Chucky movies this Halloween season.

How to Watch Chucky Season 3



New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY and USA Network and are available Thursdays on Peacock. To stream Chucky on Peacock, you'll need to upgrade to a Peacock Premium plan ($5.99/month) or Peacock Premium Plus without ads plan ($11.99/month).

Where to Stream Chucky Season 1 and Season 2



All three seasons of Chucky are streaming on Peacock.

Chucky Season 3 Cast and Synopsis

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world -- America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.

Season 3 stars Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, and Callum Vinson, Jackson Kelly, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Devon Sawa as the First Family.

Where Are the Chucky Movies Streaming?



Child's Play (1988) is currently available to stream on Max, DirecTV, and CineMax

Child's Play 2 (1990) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, and Fubo TV

Child's Play 3 (1991) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV

Bride of Chucky (1998) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV

Seed of Chucky (2004) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV

Curse of Chucky (2013) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV

Cult of Chucky (2017) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV

Child's Play (2019) is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and AMC+