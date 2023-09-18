New Chucky Season 3 Trailer Has Cameos From SNL's Kenan Thompson and Sarah Sherman

A new glimpse at the third season of SYFY's Chucky released on Monday, giving fans of the show a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming batch of episodes. This time around, the series is featuring a pair of surprising cameos in the form of two stars from NBC's Saturday Night Live.

In one shot, SNL newcomer Sarah Sherman can be screaming out as the camera zooms into her face. Later in the teaser, Kenan Thompson is seen driving the eponymous killer doll around the city in a taxi cab.

Is the Chucky show canon?

After an attempt to reboot the franchise in 2019, franchise creator Dan Mancini returned to oversee production of the television series.

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three," series creator Don Mancini said in a statement when the third season was announced. "This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever."

Because of Mancini's involvement, the series resides in the same continuity as seven of the eight films: Child's Play, Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky. With the recent popularity of the television show, it's unlikely the storyline of the 2019 reboot will continue on.

When is Chucky season 3 coming out?

Chucky season 3 has already confirmed a Wednesday, October 4th premiere date. The Chucky TV series airs simultaneously on USA Network and SYFY, and will continue to do that. Season 3 of the series will pull a first however and stream the next day on Peacock, meaning fans without a cable subscription don't have to wait anymore. The first two seasons of Chucky are now streaming on Peacock.