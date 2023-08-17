Chucky Season 3 Premiere Date Announced in NSFW Teaser

Breaking news: Chucky season 3 has a premiere date on USA and SYFY. The networks announced Thursday that the series — a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll (voice of Brad Dourif) — will return with its new season on Wednesday, October 4th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. Your friend til the end made the special announcement at a press conference in Hackensack, New Jersey, where Chucky stated: "D.C. is gonna get chucked up."

"I'm here to announce to you dips---- that Season 3 of my show, Chucky, will return on Oct. 4. And I will not rest until every single one of you f---ers watch it," he says in the NSFW Chucky season 3 teaser, below. "I'm too big for only one platform, so my show's running on three: USA, Syfy, and Peacock. Next, a--wipe!"

Will Devon Sawa be returning as a new character? "Who? Next question." Will Jennifer Tilly be back? "Yes. She always comes back." In response to M3GAN shading Chucky, the serial killer doll says, "I'd say this is not a movie. I already did seven movies. This is a TV show. What kind of a sh---y question is that?"

In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in Season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. After having escaped their new Catholic school, can "Jevon" keep their relationship alive and best Chucky once and for all — this time in the nation's capitol?

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy," Child's Play and Chucky creator Don Mancini said in a statement announcing the new season earlier this year. "Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy."



Mancini added that Chucky season 3 promises to be "his scariest season ever" when it returns Wednesdays this October on USA and SYFY, and streaming Thursdays on Peacock.

Where Is the Chucky TV Series Streaming?



All eight episodes of Chucky season 1 are available to stream now on Peacock and on Shudder.

Where to Watch Chucky Season 2 for Free



Chucky season 2 is not currently streaming on Peacock, but all eight episodes are available to watch for free on the SYFY website when you sign in with your TV provider.