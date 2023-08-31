Chucky Season 3 Teaser Trailer Goes to Washington

Child's Play has been a staple in pop culture for the past few decades, and one of the most recognizable dolls in horror is Chucky. With the film franchise taking a step back, this has allowed the new Chucky series to flourish, with a third season being released later this year. Chucky Season 3 is set to arrive on USA Network and SYFY in October, and they have already given us a look at what's to come. But now we have first official trailer for Chucky Season 3, revealing the killer doll's next major stop, Washington, D.C. You can check out the trailer below.

Chucky Season 3 Trailer

What is Chucky About?

In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in Season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. After having escaped their new Catholic school, can "Jevon" keep their relationship alive and best Chucky once and for all — this time in the nation's capitol?

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy," Child's Play and Chucky creator Don Mancini said when announcing season 3. "Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy."

