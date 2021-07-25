Chucky Reveals First Trailer at Comic-Con 2021

Later this week, the calendar flips to August and soon, spooky season will be right around the corner. SYFY and USA Network are getting a leg up on the celebration by releasing the first trailer for Chucky, the networks' new revival featuring the murderous doll. Ignoring Orion's 2019 reboot, Chucky is set sometime after the events of Cult of Chucky and serves as a direct sequel to that film. While the main cast is largely different, Brad Dourif is returning as the voice of the titular character, and other actors from the film franchise — namely Jennifer Tilly — will return in recurring roles.

You can see the trailer for yourself above.

Perhaps most exciting for fans of the character is the involvement of Don Mancini as creator and executive producer. Mancini crafted the Child's Play franchise, having written all seven feature films. He even directed the three most recent entries too — Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky.

"It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals," Mancini previously said in an interview involving the character's small screen reimagination. "Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today."

SYFY's synopsis for the series can be found below.

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky hits SYFY and USA Network on October 12th.