Chucky TV Series Cast Includes Devon Sawa And More

The Chucky TV Series coming to USA Network/Syfy has revealed its cast, which includes Final Destination and Idle Hands star Devon Sawa in what is being reported as being a "major role" in the series. In addition to Sawa, Chucky has reportedly added Zackary Arthur (Transparent) Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN 15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) as the series' "four young leads." This new report from Collider also echoes the earlier casting news that franchise star Brad Dourif would once again voice Chucky and that Jennifer Tilly would return as Chucky's lover/accomplice, Tiffany.

Below is the premise for the ChuckyTV Series. Watch the trailer above.

"After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

This series will both expand the mythology of Chucky (both as an occult-obsessed serial killer, and a killer doll), while picking up the threads of the Chucky VOD films that Mancini released throughout the 2010s (Cult of Chucky, Seed of Chucky). Cult of Chucky saw Chucky and Tiffany expand their occult powers to the point that Chucky has multiple possessed doll bodies he's occupying, while also possessing a new human host, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif). Tiffany has similarly found a way to exist in both her human body and doll form, at once.

Don Mancini has been teasing all the things the long form of television will allow him to do:

"I saw an opportunity to reinvent the franchise yet again," series creator and original writer Don Mancini told Post MortemPodcast years ago. "One of the things that has kept the franchise alive and thriving for so long is that we’ve reinvented it in different ways, by making it a comedy, and then back to horror. But the sheer storytelling real estate of doing eight to 10 episodes… will allow us to delve into characters and relationships in a way that we’re never afforded in just a 90-minute movie. That’s really exciting to me."

"We’re going to be able to explore different avenues with different characters that are among fan favorites," Mancini continued. "A lot of times people will say, ‘What’s Tiffany’s back story?’ and ‘What about Glen or Glenda?’ All these different avenues. Now we have a way of exploring all of this, and that’s really exciting."

Chucky will premiere on SYFY and USA Network in 2021.