Original Voice of Chucky Gives Update on Child’s Play TV Series

The Child’s Play franchise launched in 1988 with a film directed by Tom Holland, written by Don Mancini, and starring Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, a killer doll. Both Mancini and Dourif stuck with the franchise, along with producer David Kirschner, for six sequels, the most recent of which being Cult of Chucky in 2017. The collaborators don’t show any signs of stopping the series anytime soon, though they have switched gears to instead develop a TV series inspired by the concept instead of a movie. Dourif recently offered an update on the progress of the series and teases that fans have a lot to look forward to.

“Don Mancini’s tv series is happening,” Dourif shared with Bleeding Cool. “It’s going to happen. Yes, yes absolutely. We’ve spoken more than once, and absolutely. It’s his baby, he invented it, it came from him, he’s the real source. And he’s managed, on more than one occasion with a shift in the genre to really find an exciting and different way of doing it, and it’s always worked. I think it’s pretty good, and I don’t feel that way about most things.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I mean with Chucky, we’re not talking about the deepest level of human nature or anything like that but it’s great fun. And Don knows exactly the right tone, every time.”

The fan base surrounding Chucky is just as strong as ever, with some fans likely disappointed that his next adventure won’t be a film. Luckily, Mancini has previously teased what excites him so much about bringing the character to the small screen.

“Just from having worked on Hannibal and Channel Zero… I saw an opportunity to reinvent the franchise yet again,” Mancini shared with the Post Mortem Podcast. “One of the things that has kept the franchise alive and thriving for so long is that we’ve reinvented it in different ways, by making it a comedy, and then back to horror. But the sheer storytelling real estate of doing eight to 10 episodes… will allow us to delve into characters and relationships in a way that we’re never afforded in just a 90-minute movie. That’s really exciting to me. We’re going to be able to explore different avenues with different characters that are among fan favorites. A lot of times people will say, ‘What’s Tiffany’s back story?’ and ‘What about Glen or Glenda?’ All these different avenues. Now we have a way of exploring all of this, and that’s really exciting.”

Stay tuned for details on the Child’s Play series, which is slated to debut sometime next year.

Are you excited for the TV series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!