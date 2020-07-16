Chucky TV Series Reveals First Trailer, Sets 2021 Premiere

Production on the upcoming Chucky TV series luckily wrapped up before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sets around the world, so the good news is that the killer doll will be making his way to television very soon. Original writer Don Mancini, who has been involved with all of the films in the core series (which does not include the 2019 reboot), is spearheading the project and has revealed the first teaser for the show online. Confirming the series will premiere in 2021, airing on both SYFY and USA Network, you can see the first Chucky TV series trailer below.

The new Chucky series is co-developed by Mancini with his series producer David Kirschner and will feature Brad Dourif returning to voice the character. This trio were previously involved in all original seven films meaning it's more likely to keep fans happy than the ill-fated reboot.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

The series will not only introduce new characters and answer long-standing questions about Chucky's life as a killer doll, but will also act as a sequel to the film franchise by picking up threads left dangling by films like Cult of Chucky and Seed of Chucky. Joining Dourif in the series will be none other than Jennifer Tilly with other cast members from the larger franchise also rumored to appear.

The official description for the series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Check back here for more news on Chucky as we learn it!

