Chucky TV Series: Jennifer Tilly Confirms Her Return

Horror fans may have already forgotten the lackluster Child’s Play remake that came and went with little fanfare. However, for true die-hard fans of the franchise, there is still hope, as Child’s Play creator Don Mancini is bringing his Chucky franchise to SyFy for an upcoming TV series. Since Mancini is returning to oversee the Chucky series, and original Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif is also returning, fans have been asking whether or not we can also count on Jennifer Tilly to also return to the franchise, as Chucky’s lover and partner in crime (literally), Tiffany Valentine. Now we know for sure from Tilly herself that Tiffany will indeed be returning in the Chucky TV Series!

As Jennifer Tilly told Page Six recently:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m so excited,” Tilly said. “Don Mancini, who created Chucky 30 years ago, is the writer on this series, so it’s the original Chucky. A little bird told me that I am going to be a part of it.”

Last we saw of Tilly in the Chucky franchise was the 2017 release of Cult of Chucky on Netflix. That film changed the mythology of the series in a big way, by having both Chucky and Tiffany essentially make copies of their own souls, which are now spread across multiple human and doll bodies. Tiffany has taken the form of Jennifer Tilly, as well as her traditional Tiffany Doll form; meanwhile, Chucky has possessed the body of Nica Pierce, while still controlling some doll avatars. Caught in the midst of all this is poor Andy Barclay, the young boy (now troubled man) who first got the Chucky Doll that was possessed by the soul of killer Charles Lee Ray. Thanks to Chucky and Tiffany’s machinations, Andy ended up being locked in the mental institution that Chucky-Nica and Tiffany escaped from.

That’s a nice springboard for this Chucky TV series to launch from, and Don Mancini has been none too shy about sharing his enthusiasm for it:

“…I saw an opportunity to reinvent the franchise yet again,” Mancini shared with the Post MortemPodcast in 2019. “One of the things that has kept the franchise alive and thriving for so long is that we’ve reinvented it in different ways, by making it a comedy, and then back to horror. But the sheer storytelling real estate of doing eight to 10 episodes… will allow us to delve into characters and relationships in a way that we’re never afforded in just a 90-minute movie. That’s really exciting to me. We’re going to be able to explore different avenues with different characters that are among fan favorites. A lot of times people will say, ‘What’s Tiffany’s back story?’ and ‘What about Glen or Glenda?’ All these different avenues. Now we have a way of exploring all of this, and that’s really exciting.”

SyFy’s Chucky TV series goes into production this summer.