‘Cloverfield Paradox’ Director Explains Film’s Ending

The Cloverfield series has never been a stranger to perplexing mysteries, both in their narratives and in their marketing strategies. The latest chapter in the series, The Cloverfield Paradox, debuted on Netflix after being announced hours earlier, offering audiences all-new mysteries to unravel. With the film having been out in the world for weeks now, its director, Julius Onah, confirmed the significance of the film’s final moments.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for The Cloverfield Paradox***

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cloverfield introduced us to a giant monster that terrorized New York City, with the film ending before we saw the creature’s fate. In Cloverfield Paradox, researchers inadvertently tore a hole in time and space, subjecting our planet to terrors from other dimensions. In the film’s final moments, we see a massive monster that’s reminiscent of what we saw in Cloverfield, which Onah confirmed was that very monster, only older and larger.

The filmmaker not only confirmed this detail about the film’s ending, but also confirmed that the events of Paradox take place in a parallel universe to the events of the original film.

“Now that we’ve had these multiple timelines have been opened and things are happening dimensionally, there’s many different ways for these things to play out,” Onah shared on The Empire Film podcast. “So there was a real fine connection to make with things dropping into the ocean that you see in the movie when they first realize they’ve landed in this other dimension. There’s still more possibilities that will come with more strands of the story.”

The first two films in the franchise shared little in common other than their overall tone of being thrilling sci-fi films, but the concept of Paradox tearing a hole in reality as we know it opened up a can of worms for the franchise moving forward.

“On the one hand you can say, ‘Well then anything anywhere could be a Cloverfield movie,’ but the intention has never been to take a movie and then slap Cloverfield on it,” producer J.J. Abrams revealed on the podcast. “The idea was to say Cloverfield is a kind of umbrella, you know, under which all of sorts of genres and thrill rides can take place.”

The next film in the series, currently known as “Overlord,” will be landing in theaters on October 26.

Are these explanations of The Cloverfield Paradox fitting for the film? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

[H/T Empire Film Podcast]