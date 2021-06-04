The Conjuring 3 Stars Tease Future Movies After The Devil Made Me Do It

✖

The popular Conjuring horror franchise is getting ready to release its eighth installment this summer, the third centered on Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will debut in theaters and on HBO Max in June, and many fans have thought this will be the final chapter in the story of the Warrens on-screen. However, the two main Conjuring stars seem to be down for even more movies in the future, should they get the chance.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson spoke to Empire for the magazine's latest issue, and both stated their enthusiasm for future stories about the Warrens. For Farmiga, it seems the only requirement would be that the next movie ups the ante in a significant way, as each chapter as seemed to get a little bit bigger than the one before it.

"Oh my God, I'd love to [continue]," Farmiga said. "It's interesting, we have to up the fear in each one. Demonology is already so high-pitched and operatic."

For Wilson, while he enjoys advancing the character of Ed Warren, he'd want to do another movie simply to keep working with Farmiga. The two have definitely developed a chemistry and rapport over the years.

"We constantly want to push these characters," said Wilson. "I would like to – for no other reason than I would want to keep playing opposite Vera."

Unlike the first two Conjuring films, The Devil Made Me Do It won't be released exclusively in theaters. WarnerMedia announced back in December that all Warner Bros. movies in 2021 would be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, including the third Conjuring.

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said at the time. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

Are you looking forward to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It? Do you think Wilson and Farmiga will return for more Conjuring films in the future? Let us know in the comments!