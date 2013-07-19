The Conjuring Franchise Passes $2 Billion at Box Office

✖

New Line Cinema has a bonafide hit on its hands. Friday, the Warner Brothers-owned studio revealed The Conjuring franchise crossed the $2 billion threshold, transforming the interconnected universe into one of the highest-grossing horror properties to hit the box office. The third flick set in the franchise's main story — The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — is currently in theaters and recently settling in with a global haul worth $195 million. New Line's official Twitter celebrated the news Friday afternoon.

"The Conjuring Universe just passed $2 billion at the global box office!" the Twitter account wrote. "Thank you to the filmmakers, cast, crew, and FANS who have made this the most successful horror series of all time!"

The Conjuring Universe is made of up three primary Conjuring titles, an Annabelle trilogy, and two standalone spin-offs — The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona.

The official synopsis for The Devil Made Me Do It is below:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return to star as Lorraine and Ed Warren, under the direction of Michael Chaves (“The Curse of La Llorona”). The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor (Starz’ “The Spanish Princess”), Sarah Catherine Hook (Hulu’s “Monsterland”) and Julian Hilliard (the series “Penny Dreadful: city of Angels” and “The Haunting of Hill House”).