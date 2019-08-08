Could The Purge Producer be Teasing Sylvester Stallone for the Next Film?

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the upcoming fifth Purge movie would be directed by Everardo Gout and written by franchise creator, James DeMonaco, who penned the first three films. Now, a recent post from producer Jason Blum is making fans wonder if the next installment to the horror franchise will include Sylvester Stallone. Blum tweeted about a meeting with DeMonaco and Stallone, and shared photos of the men together.

Me and these two jokers are about to meet #slystallone #jamesdemonaco was so paranoid about being late that we got here 20 minutes early and have nothing to do but tweet. pic.twitter.com/yGzRDO0uep — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 7, 2019

“Me and these two jokers are about to meet #slystallone,” Blum wrote. “#jamesdemonaco was so paranoid about being late that we got here 20 minutes early and have nothing to do but tweet.”

The meeting went great with #sly He did punch me because we were late. pic.twitter.com/VVIm3iv71P — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 7, 2019

“The meeting went great with #sly He did punch me because we were late,” Blum added.

While there’s no confirmation on why the men were meeting, it makes sense that it’d be for the new Purge, especially since it’s the only movie listed in DeMonaco’s upcoming projects on IMDb that hasn’t already been filmed.

Blum answered some fan questions in the comments section of the tweets:

“I thought you arrived 20 minutes early,” @meMarianaCruz wondered.

“We got to where we thought his house was 20 early. After we waited we drove to what we thought was his house but it wasn’t. We were 15 away. So after all that we ended up being late!!!,” Blum explained.

“Dude, is he as epic in person????,” @Meggerz1981 asked.

“More amazing. Rarely met a hero of mine who is even more impressive in person. And he was,” Blum replied.

Why do you think DeMonaco and Blum met with Sly? Do you believe there’s a chance he’ll be in The Purge 5? Tell us in the comments!

The Purge 5 is expected to be released on July 10, 2020.