Creature from the Black Lagoon Comic on the Way From Skybound

The Creature Walks Again! Friday, Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment officially unveiled Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives!, the second collaboration between the studio and Universal's wildly popular Universal Monsters line. The Creature comic is a four-part series written by Dan Watters (Loki) and Ram V (Swamp Thing), with art from Matthew Roberts (Manifest Destiny) and colors by Dave Stewart.

"Dan Watters and Ram V are two of the most exciting writers in comics, and to be able to turn them loose with longtime Skybound creators Matthew Roberts and Dave Stewart has been an absolute treat," Skybound editorial director Alex Antone said in a press release announcing the title. "And while James & Martin's Dracula was an adaptation of the original film, Creature is a brand-new story featuring beloved Gill-Man."

First introduced in 1954, it's said this iteration of the Creature will be set in the present day as a journalist hunts down a ruthless serial killer in the Amazon. The first series, Dracula, was made by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds and it's likely other Universal Monsters such as Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man (amongst others) are in the works.

Keep sscrolling to see the Creature's first few pages and covers!