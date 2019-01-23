First ‘Creepshow’ Series Details Emerge About ‘The Walking Dead’ Director’s Entry

A Creepshow series is coming to Shudder and bringing along with it an impressive roster of talent. The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero is helming multiple episodes of the series, with production beginning on one episode called “Survivor Type.”

Production Weekly details the episode, “Shipwrecked on a desert island, Richard Pine reflects on his life and does the unthinkable in order to survive.”

Nicotero previously offered more details on what to expect on the Shudder streaming series, from episode length to the tone of the series.

“Nicotero stressed that the tone of the series would shift from story-to-story, with some taking a lighthearted comedic approach and others taking a much more frightening path,” Horror News Network recalled of a New York Comic Con panel. “He also stated that each story would be ‘as long as they need to be’ and that he did not feel any pressure to fit the stories into segments of equal length.”

The original film upon which the series is based was written by Stephen King and directed by George Romero, with King also starring in one of the segments. While horror films had previously embraced the anthology format, Creepshow helped revive the structure with its comic book-inspired format. The film inspired two sequels, one from Romero and one in name only, and led to the creation of the horror TV series Tales from the Darkside. That series went on to be adapted into a film.

Both King and his son, horror writer Joe Hill, will be contributing to the new series.

All iterations of Romero’s anthology films and series embraced the campy spirit of EC Comics, delivering healthy doses of horror and hilarity. Nicotero hopes to recreate that unique blend of tones in the new series.

“Creepshow is a project very close to my heart!” Nicotero shared in a statement when the series was first announced. “It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror… thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ which it was created.”

Stay tuned for details on the new Creepshow series ahead of its release on Shudder at some point later this year.

