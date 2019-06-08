Horrifying Antique Doll Goes Viral, Puts Annabelle to Shame

Forget creepy clowns. It’s creepy dolls that are all the terrifying rage right now. We’ve got the Chucky reboot coming up as well as the third installment of the Annabelle films, Annabelle Comes Home, coming out later this month as well. That’s a solid amount of creepy doll time, but not everyone is scared of terrifying dolls it seems and now, one such item of nightmares someone found in an antique shop has gone viral.

Over on Twitter user @TheNerdyVixen recently shared photos of a doll she purchased. Having seen the doll months prior, she kept “seeing its face” in her head (read: was being haunted) and decided to bring her home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, I saw this doll at an antique store a few months ago. I kept thinking about this doll, seeing its face in my head. I decided it was time to bring it home today. pic.twitter.com/gFTpoARABq — Ⓝ𝕖𝕣𝓓Ƴ 𝐕ιˣ乇𝐍 💞😻 (@TheNerdyVixen) June 1, 2019

Yep, that’s the doll. It appears to be handmade with disturbing button eyes, a weird patch for a mouth, no hair, and is dressed in a presumably vintage piece of children’s clothing. As one might expect, the internet quickly freaked out and started reacting to the doll — which is now named Abigail — while also attempting to warn TheNerdyVixen about what evil she’s presumably let into her home.

“Please keep a door between you and that doll at night,” one person wrote. That was quickly followed up by someone suggesting that one door wouldn’t be enough.

“Only one door? I was thinking one state and three churches,” another wrote.

Others reacted with fan-made art of Abigail, including original works as well as clever Photoshop creations — a version the iconic painting American Gothic by Grant Wood is a particular standout. Beyond the artwork, some fans just decided to come up with their own versions of what would happen now that the doll had been purchased, including a grim-yet-hilarious imagined dialogue between owner and Abigail.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Abigail really isn’t a bad doll. Maybe her creator just had very rudimentary sewing skills, or few supplies and she’s being unfairly maligned for her simple appearance due to this “creepy doll culture” situation. That idea — that Abigail is actually a great doll and absolutely NOT haunted at all — appears to be the version of the story that TheNerdyVixen is taking with her new friend. She’s continued to defend Abigail in comments to her original tweet and even set up Abigail with her own Twitter account to document her definitely not haunted adventures which include playing some video games, calling old friends with an Ouija board, and reminding people to get ready for summer reading.

You do you, Abigail. As for an actual creepy haunted doll, fans only have to wait a couple more weeks for that. Annabelle Comes Home opens in theaters June 26 and will see demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc by bringing the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home and “safely” behind sacred glass. They even enlist a priest’s holy blessing, but this is Annabelle, after all. The doll awakens the evil spirits in the room, unleashing an unholy night of terror when those spirits set their sights on a new target — the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Annabelle Comes Home opens in theaters on June 26th.

So. What do you think: is Abigail the doll totally haunted or totally NOT haunted? Let us know your take in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid for all creepy/not creepy doll debates!