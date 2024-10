‘The Curse of La Llorona’ Tops Weakest Easter Box Office in a Decade.

The Curse of La Llorona, the sixth film in The Conjuring Universe, will take to the top of the box office in its opening weekend, which is also the lowest overall Easter-weekend box office in 10 years. The Curse of La Llorona earned $11.8 million on Friday and is expected to walk away with $26.5 million after its first three days at the box office.

Shazam! moves into second place at the box office after two weeks in first. The latest DC Comics film adaptation is expected to earn another $17.34 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $121 million. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden. It’s based on the DC character Shazam, first known as Captain Marvel, who was created by CC Beck and Billy Parker for Fawcett Comics in 1940. Asher Angel plays Bill Batson and Zachary Levi plays Billy’s superhero alter ego, Shazam. In this superhero-comedy film, Shazam takes on the villain Dr. Sivana, played by Mark Strong. The film also stars Jack Dylan Graer as Billy’s friend Freddy Freeman and Djimon Hounsou as the wizard who grants Billy his powers.

After falling into seventh place last weekend, Captain Marvel bounces back into fourth this week, earning another $9 million in its seventh weekend. That brings its domestic box office total to $400 million. The film has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of Disney’s Dumbo moves lands in sixth place. It will earn another $6.8 million, bringing its box office total to $101.25 million.

Pet Sematary falls into seventh place in its third weekend. It is the second film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 horror novel. The 2019 update will earn $4.65 million this weekend, bringing its total to $49 million. The film is directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer from a script written by Jeff Buhler.

Laika’s latest stop-motion animation feature, Missing Link, climbs into eighth place in its second weekend. The film earned $1.8 million on Friday leading into a $4.57 million weekend.

Jordan Peele’s Us moves into ninth place in its fifth weekend. The horror film will earn another $4.26 million, bringing its total to $170 million.

The new Hellboy falls all the way to tenth place in its second weekend with an expected $3.8 million for the weekend. Its total will stand at $19.6 million.

1. The Curse of La Llorona

Opening Weekend

Friday: $11.8 million

Weekend: $26.5 million

In 1970s Los Angeles, the legendary ghost La Llorona is stalking the night — and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving La Llorona’s deadly wrath is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism to keep evil at bay.

The Curse of La Llorona is directed by Michael Chaves from a script by by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis and is the sixth film in The Conjuring Universe. The film stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz and Patricia Velásquez.

2. Shazam!

Week Three

Friday: $6.1 million

Weekend: $17.34 million

Total: $121.34 million

We all have a superhero inside of us — it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson’s case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do — have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he’ll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam’s magical abilities.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, based on a story by Gayden and Darren Lemke. The film stars Asher Angel, Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou.

3. Breakthrough

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.8 million

Weekend: $10.9 million

Breakthrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith’s own book, Breakthrough is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

The film stars Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammel, and Dennis Haysbert.

4. Captain Marvel

Week Seven

Friday: $3.1 million

Weekend: $9.1 million

Total: $400 million

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

5. Little

Week Two

Friday: $2.9 million

Weekend: $8.45 million

Total: $29.38 million

Jordan is a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant, April, and the rest of her employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation. Jordan will now need to rely on April more than ever — if April is willing to stop treating Jordan like a 13-year-old child who has an attitude problem.

Little is directed by Tina Golden and stars Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin.

6. Dumbo

Week Four

Friday: $2.7 million

Weekend: $6.8 million

Total: $101.25 million

Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears. When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction — bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus. The elephant’s magical ability also draws the attention of V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who wants to showcase Dumbo in his latest, larger-than-life entertainment venture.

Dumbo is directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1941 animated feature of the same name. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin.

7. Pet Sematary

Week Two

Friday: $1.76 million

Weekend: $4.85 million

Total: $49.58 million

Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, relocate from Boston to rural Maine with their two young children. The couple soon discover a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his neighbor Jud Crandall, setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences.

Pet Sematary is directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer from a script by Jeff Buhler based on a story by Matt Greenberg. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Stephen King. The film stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow.

8. Missing Link

Week Two

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $4.36 million

Total: $12.97 million

Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr Link, who is 8 feet tall and covered in fur, recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, the trio encounters their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world. Through it all, they learn that sometimes one can find a family in the places one least expects.

Missing Link is written and directed by Chris Butler and features the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, David Walliams, Timothy Olyphant, Matt Lucas, Amrita Acharia, and Zach Galifianakis.

9. Us

Week Five

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $4.26 million

Total: $170.44 million

Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Us is written and directed by Jordan Peele and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker,

10. Hellboy

Week Two

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $3.88 million

Total: $19.67 million

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

Hellboy is directed by Neil Marshall and stars David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Thomas Haden Church.