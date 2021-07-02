Dexter Revival Star Says Their Character Is a "Threat" to Revealing His Identity

✖

After airing what was arguably one of the most controversial finales of all time, Dexter is officially back for another chapter, with a revival of the series currently lined up for Showtime. The new batch of episodes will place Michael C. Hall's titular serial killer into an entirely new setting and status quo, and will bring both new and returning characters back into his orbit. Among them is Molly Park, a true-crime podcaster who will be played by Sucker Punch and Lovecraft Country star Jamie Chung. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chung spoke about what it has been like to join the revival, and teased the unique threat that her character poses to Dexter Morgan.

"The experience has been great," Chung revealed. "It’s the original showrunner, Clyde Phillips, who showran seasons one through four."

"Yeah, in essence, it’s exactly what Dexter fans want," Chung continued. "The character of Molly Park is so fun and vibrant. And true-crime podcasting is a fairly new medium in terms of true crime, and introducing that into Dexter’s world is another threat to revealing his identity. So it’s been really fun. Really fun."

Chung was also asked about Phillips' previously-publicized plans for the original ending to the series, and she indicated that his vision is going to be executed this time around.

"Yeah, I think he sticks to his word," Chung explained. "He’s also one that does not budge when it comes to his vision. So I think he’s going to do exactly what he wants to do. Eight or nine years ago, I did an interview that asked, 'What would be your dream role?' And I mentioned, 'It’s sad because it’s never going to happen with Dexter coming to an end, but just to be on a show of that calibre — and with that talent — would be a dream.' So I guess I was really putting it out there."

Hall will also be joined in the revival by a cast that includes John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer, Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, and Oscar Wahlberg as Zach.

"I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," Hall revealed in a recent interview with ET. "But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do, and none of them felt right."

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall continued. "This is going to happen in real-time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

