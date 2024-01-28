Diablo Cody Says She Wants to Make a Jennifer's Body Sequel

It's been 15 years since Jennifer's Body opened in theaters and, in recent years, the Karyn Kusama-directed, Megan Fox starring film has found a whole new audience and a greater appreciation. Now, with Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody latest film, Lisa Frankenstein, hitting theaters next month, Cody is also talking about the ahead-of-its-time feminist revenge movie, revealing that she's "not done" with Jennifer's Body and would like to make a sequel to the film.

"Yes! I want to do a sequel," Cody told Bloody Disgusting. "I am not done with Jennifer's Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do and that hasn't really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars."

Cody also opened up about her thoughts on the resurgence of Jennifer's Body years after its initial release, calling the new appreciation for the film something that is "progressively happier" for her after the film did so poorly when originally released.

"I mean, it's gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was like, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out," Cody said. "It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you. It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan… [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along. At first, I just thought, oh where was this audience when I needed it and then I realized they were like… seven. And then some people who maybe didn't appreciate it at the time have come around and now I'm just like, there's no saltiness, now I'm just happy."

Megan Fox Has Also Reflected On The Film's Resurgence

In 2020, Fox also opened up about Jennifer's Body and its new appreciation more than a decade after its initial release, something that she said was "overdue".

"That, obviously, is overdue. We were all aware of what we were making at the time that we were making it," Fox said. "We were all taken aback — and we meaning me, Karyn, Diablo, and the main players — by how the studio marketed the movie, which was outrageous, and by how it was received. I can't sit there and watch that movie and not be like, 'This is a f-cking hilarious, subtle satire. This is a great movie.' It's so interesting. Diablo is so brilliant. Some of those shots in that movie, like that shot going across the football field, are insane. It was so good. The DP and the directing was so good. I don't know. It just wasn't time. It was a decade ahead of its time, and it took this long for culture to catch up."

What Is Jennifer's Body About?

In Jennifer's Body, a demon possesses a high school cheerleader (Fox) and turns her into a killer with an appetite for human flesh — specifically the school's male population. While Jennifer grows more and more evil, her nerdy friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) discovers what's happened to Jennifer and vows to put an end to the killing spree. The film also stars Johnny Simmons, J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, and Adam Brody. The film was both a critical and box office disappointment when it was released in 2009.

