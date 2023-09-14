Disney Announces Full Halloween Programming Lineup for Disney+ and Hulu

Disney+ and Hulu have a lot great horror options on the way this Halloween season.

Spooky Season is officially upon us, which means that cable networks, movie studios, and streaming services are kicking off their Halloween programming runs. Thursday afternoon saw The Walt Disney Company unveil the full Halloween lineups for the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services, revealing quite a lot of new movies and TV shows on the way in the coming months.

Disney+ is already home to some Halloween season favorites like Hocus Pocus, Edward Scissorhands, and The Night Before Christmas. They'll be joined by Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie on October 4th, as well as the premiere of the live-action Goosebumps TV series. Goosebumps premieres on October 13th, on both Disney+ and Hulu.

Three are a lot of horror options coming to Hulu for this year's Huluween celebration. 2023 horror films like The Boogeyman, Slotherhouse, and Cobweb.

Here's the full list of new Halloween programming on both Disney+ and Hulu:

Huluween 2023 Lineup

The Other Black Girl (Hulu Original) – Streaming Now, Hulu

Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night (2022) – September 15, Hulu

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One – September 21, Hulu

No One Will Save You (2023) – September 22, Hulu

Ash vs Evil Dead Complete Seasons 1-3 (Starz) – October 1, Hulu

Crazy Fun Park (Limited Series) (Australian Children's Television Foundation/Werner Film Productions) – October 1, Hulu

Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Film Collection – October 1, Hulu

Stephen King's Rose Red Complete Miniseries (ABC) – October 1, Hulu

Fright Krewe Season 1 (Hulu Original) – October 2, Hulu

Appendage (2023) (Hulu Original) – October 2, Hulu

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats – October 2, Disney+ and Hulu

The Boogeyman (2023) – October 5, Hulu

Undead Unluck Season 1 (Hulu Original) – October 6, Hulu

The Mill (2023) (Hulu Original) – October 9, Hulu

Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House (2023) (Hulu Original) – October 12, Hulu

Goosebumps – October 13, Disney+ and Hulu

Slotherhouse (2023) – October 15, Hulu

Living for the Dead Season 1 (Hulu Original) – October 18, Hulu

Cobweb (2023) – October 20, Hulu

FX's American Horror Stories Four-Episode Huluween Event – October 26, Hulu

Disney+ Hallowstream 2023 Lineup

Haunted Mansion (2023) – October 4, Disney+

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 – October 6, Disney+

Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night in Color – October 20, Disney+

