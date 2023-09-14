Goosebumps Reboot Gets Official Trailer From Disney+

After the debut of images, posters, and release date announcements, the new Goosebumps TV series coming to Disney+ has earned an official trailer to give audiences a better idea of what's in store for them with the R.L. Stine adaptation. Based on this trailer, it looks like this will be a new approach to the beloved line of novels from Stine, as previous takes on the material have kept a much more lighthearted tone, as this new series looks like it won't be afraid to deliver viewers of all ages genuine frights. Check out the trailer for the new Goosebumps series above before it lands on Disney+ on October 13th.

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past.

Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl), and Will Price (The Equalizer).

"R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages," Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, shared in a statement about the new series. "We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."

The new series is set to bring to life elements from the books Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms!, and Night of the Living Dummy.

The 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop as part of Disney+'s "Hallowstream" and Hulu's "Huluween" celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly. The series' first two episodes will also air on Freeform on October 13th, as part of its "31 Nights of Halloween" programming.

The original series of Goosebumps novels captured young readers' attention thanks to neon-colored covers featuring all types of ghosts and ghouls, before the actual story plunged them into thrilling adventures. That series earned dozens of novels, inspiring a TV series in the '90s, before Goosebumps landed on the big screen with two feature-length films.

Goosebumps will be making its premiere on various platforms on Friday, October 13th.

