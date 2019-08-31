Edgar Wright Shares First Look at New Thriller Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright, the director known for movies such as Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver, and more, has a new thriller coming out next year. Last Night in Soho will star Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey). While plot details of the film are currently being kept under wraps, Wright recently shared a first look at the upcoming movie:

That is a wrap on main unit photography on my next feature film, ‘Last Night in Soho’. Can’t wait for you all to see @lastnightinsoho on a big screen near you, September 25th, 2020… pic.twitter.com/JTvSB7SEDB — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 30, 2019

“That is a wrap on main unit photography on my next feature film, ‘Last Night in Soho’. Can’t wait for you all to see @lastnightinsoho on a big screen near you, September 25th, 2020…,” Wright wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some celebrities commented on the post, clearly eager to see the director’s next project:

“Got that date in my calendar. Can’t wait!,” @DougBenson wrote.

“It’s RRRRREAL!!!! Congratulations!!!!!! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛,” @AnnaKendrick47 added.

Many fans chimed in, too:

“Congratulations, Edgar. Can’t wait,” @DrewMcWeeny replied.

“Is she alright,” @iamjamesashford wondered.

“Find out September 2020,” Wright teased.

Currently, Last Night in Soho is described as a “London-set psychological thriller”. Wright co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful‘s Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The film will be produced by Wright, Nira Park, and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

“I realised I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said in an interview earlier this year. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Are you excited for Last Night in Soho? Tell us in the comments!

Last Night in Soho hits theaters on September 25, 2020.