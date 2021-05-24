Elvira 40th Anniversary Funko Pop Drops for Funkoween

In 1981, Cassandra Peterson auditioned for a role as hostess for a weekend B-movie horror show on Los Angeles television station KHJ-TV. She got the part, and the Elvira character she developed for the show has been synonymous with Halloween ever since. That said, Funko couldn't hold their annual Funkoween Pop figure event without the Mistress of the Dark, so a special new release has launched in her honor.

Funkoween 2021 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Elvira with a Diamond Collection Funko Pop figure. It features the horror icon Elvira in a sparkly blood red dress that matches the color of the heart she holds in her hand. Pre-orders for the Elvira figure are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

The design of the Funko Pop is similar to an Elvira "Your Heart Belongs to Me" Tweeterhead statue that was released years ago and currently fetches high prices on eBay. It's also similar to a red dress Funko Pop that was launched in 2016 as a Funko Shop exclusive. That figure is also pretty pricey on eBay.

As noted, the Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

