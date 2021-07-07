Elvira's Haunted Hills Earning Collector's Edition Blu-ray

✖

Performer Cassandra Peterson first brought her beloved horror host to the big screen in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, which hit theaters in 1988, and while that film has become widely accessible and earned a number of streaming and home video releases, her lesser-known 2001 film Elvira's Haunted Hills hasn't quite earned the same notoriety, until now. Scream Factory has confirmed that, for the first time ever, Elvira's Haunted Hills will be coming to Blu-ray with a Collector's Edition release, and, while the full details of the special features have yet to be release, will likely contain all manner of supplemental materials. Elvira's Haunted Hills is now available for pre-order at hits shelves on September 28th.

Scream Factory describes the film, "Elvira's back and she's fabulous! With her voluptuous figure, voluminous black hair, and hilarious one-liners, the essence of camp oozes from her pores. Elvira's Haunted Hills culls its outrageousness from the classic Vincent Price/Edgar Allan Poe/Roger Corman films of the early '60s, along with a little Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fearless Vampire Killers.

"The tale begins in 1851, when Elvira and her maid Zou Zou are en route to perform in the Parisian Revue 'Yes I Can Can,' but inadvertently end up at the sinister Lord Vladimere Hellsubus' medieval castle. Bearing an uncanny resemblance to Vladimere's long-dead wife, Elvira learns of the Hellsubus curse and finds her life in danger. Will she escape the family curse and the evil Vladimere? And can she keep her hands off of the stable hand long enough to save the day?"

Peterson's legacy as Elvira is just as prominent now as ever, with the performer also noting that she'd still be interested in developing a third live-action film.

"I'm working on it, I wrote a treatment, I've taken it to a couple of places. We're working with one place right now on the treatment," Peterson shared with ComicBook.com back in 2019. "It's a production house. So I'm working with them and then when we get it, I don't know if we'll write the entire script before we pitch it, but a more fleshed out treatment, we'll take that to Netflix and Shudder and everyone else. I'm working with a production company and, really, that's the way to pitch it, because Netflix and those different outlets aren't in the business of making films. They're in the business of buying them. That's why I'm working with this production company. They're a really good, top-tier Hollywood production company."

Elvira's Haunted Hills lands on Blu-ray on September 28th.

