‘A Quiet Place’ Star Emily Blunt Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt starred in a pair of major hits last year, and the movies — A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns — were about as far apart as you can get. Putting in two acclaimed roles in either movie, Blunt has won her first major award of the awards season.

Earlier tonight, Blunt was awarded the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at tonight’s SAG Awards for her portrayal of Evelyn Abbott. Blunt’s award tonight is one of the film’s major wins of awards season, outside of winning the Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at this year’s Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

A Quiet Place earned one Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing.

One of the most popular horror films of the year, A Quiet Place was a box office success for Paramount, tallying over $340.9 million at the worldwide box office. Earning $188 million domestically, making it the fourth-highest-earning sci-fi horror film in history.

Suffice to say, it was but a matter of time before Paramount pushed a sequel into development. According to Blunt, her husband John Krasinski will take on scripting duties as he waits to find out if he’ll also be directing the follow-up.

“I know all, I know everything,” Blunt told previously Entertainment Tonight. “No, I know enough. But he’s also writing, so he’s in that sort of vortex. And then I’m sure I’ll read stuff eventually. But I know the basics.”

“Paramount was asking a bunch of writers and directors what they might do with it, and to their credit, they didn’t take any of those pitches because they felt a little more franchise-y,” Krasinski shared with The New York Times. “Meanwhile, I had this tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting. Paramount asked if I would write it and I’m doing that now, but I’m still thinking about what I want to do next. If I can crack the idea, I would love to direct it again, and if I can’t, I would love to give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it’s being taken care of.”

A Quiet Place 2 is currently scheduled for release on May 15th, 2020.