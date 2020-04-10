Full Escape From L.A. Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Details Released

Between films like Escape from New York, The Thing, and Big Trouble in Little China, few partnerships in the genre world are as beloved as that between filmmaker John Carpenter and actor Kurt Russell, with their most recent collaboration being 1996’s Escape from L.A., which is coming to Blu-ray with a special Collector’s Edition from Scream Factory. Keeping in tradition with the Blu-ray distributor’s track record, the release will come with a number of exciting featurettes and interviews with the film’s cast and crew. Check out the full list of special features below and grab your copy of Escape from L.A. on Blu-ray on May 26th (pre-orders are live on Amazon now).

Snake Plissken (Russell) takes on Los Angeles after a 9.6 earthquake decimates the city. His job: wade through L.A.’s ruined landmarks to retrieve a doomsday device. Don’t miss the excitement as Snake surfs Wilshire Blvd., shoots hoops at the Coliseum, dive bombs the Happy Kingdom theme park, and mixes it up with a wild assortment of friends and foes including Stacy Keach, Steve Buscemi, Bruce Campbell, Peter Fonda, George Corraface, Cliff Robertson and Pam Grier. Escape from L.A. is a “go-for-broke action extravaganza” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times)!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Special Features:

NEW 4K film scan from the original negative

NEW A Little Bit Off Beat – an interview with actor Stacy Keach

NEW Beverly Hills Workshed – an audio interview with Bruce Campbell

NEW Part of the Family – an interview with Peter Jason

NEW Miss A Shot, Get A Shot – an interview with George Corraface

NEW One Eye is Better Than None – an interview with special effects artist Jim Mc Pherson

NEW The Renderman – an interview with visual effects artist David Jones

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

As is the case with many beloved John Carpenter films, the original Escape from New York is reportedly getting a reboot from The Invisible Man writer/director Leigh Whannell, who previously detailed the challenges of updating the concept for a new audience.

“It’s funny, I’ve been so busy working on this film where I haven’t had time to circle back around on that project,” Whannell shared with ComicBook.com. “Sometimes these press releases go out before you’re ready, you’re like, ‘Don’t tell the world!’ I don’t actually know, I really don’t. That is an iconic character and I think that Snake Plissken is a part of people’s childhood and their adolescence. It’s near and dear to them. So I would tread very carefully with that.”

He added, “I feel like a property like that doesn’t have the same freedom as maybe something like The Invisible Man does. He has more elasticity as a character because so many people have had their fingerprints on that. There’s been TV shows and comic books, whereas with Escape from New York, we’re talking about one definitive movie here and you don’t want to mess with it. We’ll see what happens.”

Escape from L.A. hits Blu-ray on May 26th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.