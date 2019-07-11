Official Evil Dead 2 Escape Room Open Now

When the Halloween season starts every year, a number of attractions across the globe bring to life genre fans’ favorite franchises to offer interactive haunted house experiences. Hourglass Escapes – Seattle Escape Room Games is breaking the mold for genre and puzzle enthusiasts, as it has opened up the first officially licensed Evil Dead 2 escape room in Seattle. More than just a haunted house that fans walk through, the experience offers fans an opportunity to interact with a recreation of the iconic cabin, featuring a number of challenging puzzles that honor the spirit of the franchise to defeat the forces of evil. The Evil Dead 2 escape room is officially open now.

Per press release, “You and your fellow paranormal investigators have been sent on a mission to the Knowby Cabin, which has materialized within the walls of the Archaeological Society. With Ash Williams guiding you, you will have to find a way to return the evil dead to their realm and escape before the cabin is sucked into the time-space vortex forever.”

It adds, “In this adventure, you’ll be given the identity of a member of the paranormal group ‘Gnostic Research of the Occult, Omens, Vampires, and Yetis’ aka G.R.O.O.V.Y.”

While the concept of being trapped in a cabin in the woods has become a staple of horror-themed escape rooms, the official Evil Dead 2 room will offer fans a unique experience.

“We’re trying to embody Evil Dead films because we’re allowed to, but a lot of other escape rooms are merely inspired by the movies,” Seth Wolfson, Creative Director and Game Designer, previously shared with ComicBook.com. “They’re like, ‘Oh, this is kind of Evil Dead-ish.’ And then they want to mix in all these other genres. And it’s fine. And some of them are really, really great. I don’t want to sound like I’m putting them down. But ours is not just an homage to Evil Dead. We are trying to give an Evil Dead 2 experience and let the players actually be part of it. Like, the fans will get their taste of what they want and the non-fans or people who have never seen it will be like, ‘Oh, that was fun. Maybe I’m going to go check out this movie,’ and they’re going to have a good time.”

You can learn more about the escape room here.

