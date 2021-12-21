Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Open to Series Return for Animated Project

Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell has been making it clear for years that his time as Ash Williams in the franchise had come to an end, due in large part to the physical duties of waging battle with the forces of evil, but if a live-action return is out of the question, he’d be up to voicing Ash for an animated adventure. Given that Campbell offered his vocal talents to the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game, it would seem that he’s happy to still be involved in the series in a less demanding capacity as opposed to abandoning it indefinitely.

When OK Magazine asked Campbell if he’d be open to getting involved in an Evil Dead animated series, Campbell confirmed, “I can do the voice.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the course of four films and three seasons of a TV show, the franchise has consistently delivered audiences outlandish gore and special effects, with an animated endeavor obviously allowing for even more ambitious events to unfold. However, with those special effects being integral to the experience, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning the live-action medium for a long-form outing.

Luckily, even without any on-screen duties, Campbell continues to be a crucial component of the franchise, as he served as a producer on the upcoming sequel Evil Dead Rise. Last month, the actor offered details on what audiences could expect from the new film and confirmed that progress had been made on an initial cut.

“This one’s dark, this one’s pretty serious. Good, strong performances,” Campbell detailed to BlairWitch.De. “It’s a single mom who now has to deal with this book. These days it’s more about the book. That book gets around, that book is handed around, passed along, people try and get rid of it, they try to bury it or destroy it and they really can’t. So this book just keeps popping up, so really it’s just another story of what happens if this book appears in this particular group of people’s lives and how it intersects.”

He added, “Lee Cronin is a very serious man, he’s a very serious director. Sam Raimi picked him because he did a pretty good job on a movie A Hole in the Ground. He’s a very atmospheric director and Sam thought, ‘Let’s give this guy a shot.’ It’s gonna be really good, we’ve seen a rough [cut] of it already and it has all the components we need. Like anything, when you see a rough version it just has to be tightened, but we’re good. We’re in good shape.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Evil Dead franchise.

Would you like to see Campbell return to the series for an animated adventure? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!