Evil Dead Reboot Director Addresses Status of His Planned Sequel

Over the past 40 years, the world of Evil Dead has expanded in a number of ways and has been explored in various mediums, but one project that didn't come to fruition was a sequel to the 2013 reboot from director Fede Alvarez, who won't entirely rule out that narrative getting continued in some capacity at some point. He also made sure to point out, however, that there is no script for such an endeavor and doesn't want fans to get their hopes up about the opportunity happening, though fans will get to check out a new installment in the series next year with Evil Dead Rise.

"There is definitely a chance [of a follow-up]. The problem is, we have to stop saying there is a chance, because then there's a headline the next day, 'There's a new movie coming!' and, no!" Alvarez joked to ComicBook.com. "This is what I can tell [you]: [producer] Rob Tapert and [director] Sam Raimi, we're like family. We get together once in a while, we had a great experience making that movie, they gave us a career in this business. We always discuss that and there was some discussion very early on about a sequel and we haven't gotten to write it, we never wrote a script, but we knew where it was gonna go and, at that point, for some reason, it didn't happen. And now it went [the Evil Dead Rise] route."

The 2013 reboot marked the first Evil Dead film that didn't feature actor Bruce Campbell playing Ash, though Campbell, Raimi, and Tapert were all producers on that effort, working closely with Alvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues to bring the project to life. Despite the film's many accomplishments, it failed to resonate as strongly with audiences as the original films, while Campbell returned to the world with three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Campbell, Raimi, and Tapert also serve as producers on the upcoming Evil Dead Rise from filmmaker Lee Cronin.

"I think anything can happen in the world of Evil Dead," Alvarez noted. "It's such a fascinating world, there's so many fans out there that want to see it, so it will just have to happen that all of us suddenly align in some moment in our lives and we go, 'Wouldn't it be great to do this?' and have the perfect idea. We all gravitate towards that, usually, the perfect story that we all want to go, 'That has not been told before, let's do it.' That's what we need, just to find the story at some point and find the time."

Alvarez and Sayagues will be delivering audiences Don't Breathe 2, which the pair wrote and Sayagues directed, on August 13th. Evil Dead Rise is expected to debut in 2022.

