Evil Dead Rise Director Reveals A LOT of Blood in New Photo

✖

Production continues on Evil Dead Rise, the latest entry in the long-running horror franchise, and director Lee Cronin has taken to social media to offer another gnarly tease of the film. The caption on Cronin's tweet simply reads: "Friday, bloody Friday. #EvilDeadRise," and accompanies an image that looks like a parking lot that is completely soaked in blood, the only amount that's acceptable for Evil Dead. At first glance the image looks like the coast of a beach with blood tides pouring in, harkening back to the opening narration of Evil Dead II and the line: "It was written long ago, when the seas ran red of blood. It was this blood that was used to ink the book."

"People can actually call it what [they] want: sequel, remake, reimagining. It really is just another Evil Dead movie," franchise star Bruce Campbell previously shared with EW. "It's book-centric. It's all about [the Necronomicon]. Where does this book wind up and what happens to it over the millennia? In this case, it's set in the city, it's no more cabin in the woods. It's entirely different, unsuspecting heroines who are going to save the day. It's filming now in New Zealand, with some of their amazing crews down there and they're well into it. Rob Tapert is the hands-on producer and we're all very involved in the script. We all jump in at various times to chime in. But, yeah, the three of us are very involved."

Campbell, best known for playing Ash Williams in the original The Evil Dead as well as Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness. After years of fans wondering if another film would ever happen, Cambell eventually returned again for the TV series Ash vs Evil Dead. The actor has already confirmed that he won't be appearing in the new film, Evil Dead Rise.

"For me, the key thing I kept reminding myself of, when you're in the trenches and you're developing something, was to make sure it's a roller coaster," Cronin shared with ComicBook.com in 2020. "To make sure that it has twists and turns and that it's visceral and engaging. To sum all that up, to come back to what I just said, I wanted to create a roller coaster of terror. That was really the key for me. my memories of Evil Dead, when I watched them at a young age, always marveling at 'how does this even exist?' It just continues to poke at my brain and refresh every time I watch it. So to boil it down to an even simpler thing was that it's experiential. It has to be a horror experience. And that's the key and that's what I'm trying to achieve with this."

Confirmed cast members for Evil Dead Rise include Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan and young stars Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher. A release date has not yet been set.