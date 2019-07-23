Exclusive Critters Attack Clip: Have Fun With Your Friends

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Blue Ribbon Media have provided ComicBook.com with a first look at Critters Attack, the upcoming direct-to-video feature film based on the ’80s horror franchise. This is, believe it or not, the second new Critters content to hit the marketplace this year, following on the heels of Critters: A New Binge, a miniseries that ran this March on AMC’s Shudder horror app and came from the director of Zombeavers.

In Critters Attack!, in stores tomorrow, a babysitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby.

“[The franchise] was before my time but my mom introduced me to the Critters franchise when I was a kid,” Tashiana Washington, who plays the babysitter in question, told ComicBook.com at Comic-Con International in San Diego this weekend. “It scared the crap out of me, so I’m glad that when I got older I got to avenge that fear that she instilled in me and kill some Crites.”

“A good portion of the things that we’ve done over the last few years have almost been overly technical,” said puppeteer Keith Arbuthnot, who wrangled the Crites this time around. “It takes a lot of the fun and charm out of it. These guys are going right back to what they are, right? Muppets with attitude.”

Inspired by the film series from the ’80s and ’90s, Critters Attack! is written by Scott Lobdell (Happy Death Day) and directed by Bobby Miller (The Cleanse). Rupert Harvey and Barry Opper from the original film franchise are on as producers. The film comes from Blue Ribbon Content in association with SYFY, and production services are provided by Blue Ice Pictures. Critters Attack! lands on earth on July 23, 2019, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital.