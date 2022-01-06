Exclusive Universal Monsters Creature From The Black Lagoon Figure Is On Sale Now

Jada Toys is adding to their Universal Monsters line of 6-inch scale action figures with an exclusive variant of the Creature from the Black Lagoon that glows in the dark! Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with a release date set for March 2022.

Inspired by the 1954 film, the glow-in-the-dark Creature from the Black Lagoon figure includes an alternate head, alternate hand, bony hand, a harpoon gun, and a net. It follows the Dracula, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, and standard Creature from the Black Lagoon figures that launched last year. Those figures are also available to order here at Entertainment Earth now.

On a related note, Mezco Toyz recently launched Mezco’s Monsters Tower of Fear 5 Points Action Figures Deluxe Box Set, which includes 3.75-inch Mezco 5 Points figures of horror icons Dracula, Frankenstein, Mummy, Sea Creature, and a Werewolf with accessories. What’s more, a Tower of Fear playset is included that stands at 18-inches tall and features three floors – a dungeon, a main hall, and Frankenstein’s Lab.

Scattered throughout the playset there are interactive components for each Monster like a coffin for Dracula, a sarcophagus for the Mummy, and lab equipment for Frankenstein’s Monster to connect to. A full breakdown of the accessories can be found below.

1x vampire bat (fits over Dracula’s head)

1x skullcap (fits onto Frankenstein’s Monster’s head)

1x Usekh collar

1x unraveled scroll

2x Canopic jars

1x Uraeus

1x fossilized Sea Creature head

2x seaweed fronds

1x human skull

1x tibia bone

1x fibula bone

5x display bases

Pre-orders for the Mezco’s Monsters Tower of Fear 5 Points Action figure set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $84.99 with free shipping in the US slated for May 2022. The set is $95 directly from Mezco, so this is quite a deal.