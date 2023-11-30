The Exorcist: Believer Reveals Blu-ray Release Date and Special Features

On December 1st, the next chapter in the horrifying Exorcist saga makes its way to Peacock for its streaming service debutf. This week, Universal and Blumhouse revealed more information about the at-home future of The Exorcist: Believer. The same day that the film hits Peacock, David Gordon Green's Exorcist film will be made available for purchase on video on-demand services. The movie will be making its way to physical media just a couple weeks later.

The Exorcist: Believer is getting a full home release on December 19th. That day will see the movie released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, each coming with a complete lineup of special features.

Here's the full list of special features on The Exorcist: Believer's home release:

­­- Filmmakers and cast reveal their collective approach to bringing differing perspectives into this drama about synchronized possessions. ELLEN AND LINDA: REUNITED – THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER expertly weaves the fates of Chris and Regan MacNeil into its story. Witness a moment of cinema history as these two Hollywood icons meet on-set for the first time in years.

– Hear from Lidya Jewett, Olivia O'Neill, and special makeup FX designer Christopher Nelson as they discuss the physical and mental changes the girls go through as they advance through the possession. THE OPENING – The first scene of the film takes place in Haiti, a location far from the rest of the story. Filmmakers and star Leslie Odom, Jr. discuss how this scene sets up the rest of the film.

– The first scene of the film takes place in Haiti, a location far from the rest of the story. Filmmakers and star Leslie Odom, Jr. discuss how this scene sets up the rest of the film. EDITING AN EXORCISM – THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER culminates with a riveting exorcism scene featuring all the main characters. Director David Gordon Green and editor Tim Alverson explore the challenges of editing such a big scene.

– THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER culminates with a riveting exorcism scene featuring all the main characters. Director David Gordon Green and editor Tim Alverson explore the challenges of editing such a big scene. MATTERS OF FAITH – Experts in theology weigh in on how they consulted filmmakers to ensure depictions of the religious ceremonies in the film were as accurate as possible.

– Experts in theology weigh in on how they consulted filmmakers to ensure depictions of the religious ceremonies in the film were as accurate as possible. FEATURE COMMENTARY – with co-writer/director David Gordon Green, executive producer Ryan Turek, co-writer Peter Sattler, and special makeup FX designer Christopher Nelson.

You can check out the synopsis for The Exorcist: Believer below.

"Since his wife's death, Victor (Leslie Odom Jr.) has raised his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) alone. After Angela and her friend (Olivia O'Neill) return from a three-day disappearance with missing memories, they begin displaying frightening behavior. Victor's best hope is to find the only person who has seen anything like this before: Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), whose haunting experience with her daughter Regan may be the key to combating ultimate evil."