The Exorcist: Believer Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release From Waxwork Records

One of the most iconic pieces of music in horror history is “Tubular Bells” as made famous by the original The Exorcist, and 50 years later, the franchise has been revived with The Exorcist: Believer, which similarly aimed to unsettle audiences with its musical cues. The score for the sequel was developed by David Wingo, which includes all-new tracks as well as reimaginings of the seminal “Tubular Bells,” crafting a musical experience that not only honors the past but also injects the picture with an entirely fresh sound. Fans of the film can pre-order the vinyl release of The Exorcist: Believer Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Waxwork Records now, which is expected to ship in February 2024. The Exorcist: Believer is in theaters and on Digital HD now.

The film is described, “Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O’Neill), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before. The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela’s neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

“When The Exorcist, based on the best-selling book by William Peter Blatty, was released, it changed the culture forever, obliterating box office records and earning 10 Academy Award nominations, becoming the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture. The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy), and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.”

Waxwork Records describes of the composer, “David Wingo got his start composing music for films on David Gordon Green’s debut feature, George Washington, and since that time has maintained a consistent working relationship with Green, scoring the majority of his films. In 2010 he scored Jeff Nichols’ Take Shelter, and has since scored all of Nichols’ films, including the forthcoming Bikeriders starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer. Wingo has transitioned into television over the last several years, providing the score for FX’s Mayans MC, Showtime’s Kidding, and HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Barry, for which he received an Emmy Nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series.”

Fans of the film can pre-order the vinyl release of The Exorcist: Believer Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Waxwork Records now, which is expected to ship in February 2024. The Exorcist: Believer is in theaters and on Digital HD now.

Will you be adding the record to your collection? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!