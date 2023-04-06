Fall Star Addresses Possible Return for Sequel

The success of last year's horror film Fall was due to the simplicity of its premise, as it saw two characters climbing up a massive structure and not having a way to get back down, and with reports of a sequel being developed, star Grace Caroline Currey addressed a potential return for a follow-up and her experience on the original movie. Understandably, it's hard to see how Currey's character could ever be convinced to travel to deadly heights ever again, so it's not currently known whether a sequel would follow her character or pivot to explore new figures in similar scenarios.

"I am definitely excited about the idea of [returning for a sequel]," Currey shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's been a surprise to see how much people love that movie and how it's had a little bit of a wildfire on streaming platforms. And for the first time, people are coming up to me in public and going, 'You look like that girl who was stranded on the tower.' So it's wild, and I don't think we expected it to get such a loving response. It definitely makes us happy just because we didn't think we were gonna have a movie when we were shooting it. It was such a nightmare just trying to get the movie shot."

She continued, "Fall was the most challenging project I've ever worked on in my life, and I've never grown so much from a project. So the idea of getting to return would definitely be really cool, and I'm sure it would try to one-up the first one, which is a little scary to think about."

In regards to how her character could be convinced to scale a massive structure again, Currey joked, "I know, right? She needs therapy so badly."

The original Fall is described, "For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller from the producers of 47 Meters Down. Costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan."

Back in 2017, 47 Meters Down similarly saw characters who were stranded in a deadly location, with that film earning the sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in 2019. The sequel explored an entirely new group of characters, so with filmmakers behind that pair of films being involved in the development of Fall, we won't be surprised if a sequel embraces a similar franchise formula.

Stay tuned for details on a Fall sequel.

